Movie theatres opened across Kerala after six months on Monday, with the first film slated to be released on the big screen on Wednesday, but the producer of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's award-winning film, Marakkar: Lion of Arabian Sea, directed by the acclaimed director Priyadarshan, is mulling a possible OTT release. Mohanlal’s Film Dasharatham Completes 32 Years Of Its Release! Fans Laud Lalettan’s Performance In Sibi Malayil’s Masterpiece.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the film's producer, Antony Perumbavoor, said he was exploring all options, including a possible OTT release. "See, this film has been long delayed and we just cannot afford to wait anymore," Preumbavoor said. "We have talked with Amazon Prime. If the decision is made to go OTT way, then there will not be any theatrical release." Alone: Mohanlal Delivers a Powerful Dialogue from His Next, Says ‘The Real Heroes Are Always Alone’ (Watch Video).

At the 67th National Film Awards, which was held in New Delhi on Monday, Marakkar, the Lion of Arabian Sea got three awards -- Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume. The film is centred around the life and times of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut, who is credited with organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast. Mohanlal, who's known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character, plays the title role of Marakkar.

The star cast includes the thespian Madhu and Manju Warrier, besides Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, and a host of British and Chinese actors. With many producers unhappy with the new rules restricting the audience to 50 per cent of the seating capacity of each movie theatre, and with the Malayalam cinema audience getting used to OTT releases, there are many others like Perumbavoor who are contemplating OTT releases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).