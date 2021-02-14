Meghana Raj Sarja, wife of late actor Chirranjeevi Sarja, has introduced their little prince to the world on February 14, 2021. The mommy given a glimpse of Junior Chirranjeevi Sarja aka Jr C aka Simba on the most beautiful occasion, Valentine’s Day. While sharing this adorable video of the little munchkin, she captioned it as, “Introducing our Little Prince! You loved me even before I was born. Now, when we meet for the first time all I want to do is thank you from the bottom of my little heart for showering so much love, support and warmth on Amma and Appa. You are family & family loves unconditionally. #JrC #MCforever #oursimba I LOVE YOU ALL!” Meghana Raj Shares Pics From Her Baby Shower Ceremony And Late Actor Chirranjeevi Sarja’s Large Cut-Out Next To Her Is Unmissable.

The video gives a glimpse from Meghana Raj and Chirranjeevi Sarja’s engagement ceremony that took place on October 22, 2017. The two are seen professing their love for each other. Three years later, which also marks the couple engagement anniversary, Meghana gave birth to their son and it indeed was the most beautiful moment for the entire family. The video gives glimpses of Meghana’s memories with her late husband and moments she’s now cherishing with her baby boy. He is one adorable munchkin and we bet, you cannot take your eyes off him. Meghana Raj Blessed With a Baby Boy, See First Picture.

Before getting married, Meghana Raj and Chirranjeevi Sarja were in a 10-year long relationship. The duo tied the knot on May 2, 2018 in a grand affair. The actor’s untimely demise on June 7, 2020, left everyone shocked. The much-talented star Chirranjeevi will always be remembered for his works in Kannada Cinema.

