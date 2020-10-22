Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife was blessed with a baby boy and the same was confirmed by his family members. Meghana Raj Sarja gave birth to her boy on Thursday morning and the family is elated to welcome new addition to their family. The Sarja family, including Chiranjeevi's actor brother Dhruva and his wife Prerana, took to social media to announce the good news. "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman," wrote Dhruva on his Instagram while Prerana shared, "Meghana Chiru blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support." Meghana Raj Shares a Heartbreaking Note Remembering Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Calls Their Child a 'Sweet Miracle' (View Post).

Chiranjeevi Sarja's fans are going crazy on social media. They are sharing pictures of his newborn and some are even photoshopping the baby's picture beside the portrait of his late father. The actor, 39, passed away this year following a cardiac arrest. He got married to Meghana Raj in 2018 and the couple was expecting their first child together when the news of his demise shocked his expecting wife. Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Wife Meghana Raj Shares Pics From Her Baby Shower Ceremony And The Late Actor’s Large Cut-Out Next To Her Is Unmissable.

If new pictures are to go by, Dhruva Sarja has gifted a silver crib worth Rs 10 lakh to late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's baby boy. The silver crib is replete with intricate details on the pillars and the uncle is determined to pamper his nephew to the fullest. We congratulate Meghana for her newborn and here's hoping to see more adorable pictures of him in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).