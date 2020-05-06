Miss India: Is Keerthy Suresh’s Character Name Manasa in the Film?

Keerthy Suresh in Miss India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s film Miss India is one of the most-awaited projects. After watching her in the title teaser video, which was released in August 2019, fans couldn’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres. But owing to lockdown, the film that was supposed to be released on April 17 had to be pushed further. But here’s a sweet treat for all her fans! A fan page on Twitter has shared a still from the upcoming film and also revealed Keerthy Suresh’s character name. Keerthy Suresh’s Film with Narendra Nath Is Titled Miss India! National Award-Winning Actress Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in This Title Teaser Video.

The fan page on Twitter that goes by the username @MissIndiaFilm has shared that Keerthy Suresh’s character name in Miss India is Manasa. After knowing the actress’ character name, many fans are even more excited to watch her on the big screen. One just cannot wait to see what surprise is in store this time. Miss India is Keerthy Suresh’s twentieth movie and it would be a bilingual family entertainer. National Award-Winner Keerthy Suresh Says, ‘I’ve Become Very Choosy About The Films I Take Up’.

Miss India is directed by debutante Narendra Nath. Naresh, Nadhiya, Rajendra Prasad, Kamal Kamaraju, Bhanushree Mehra, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Sumanth S and Poojitha Ponnada would also be seen playing key roles in this movie. The film’s music is composed by the ace musician S Thaman, who is known have recorded background scores and songs for some of the hit movies. This movie is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under the banner of East Coast Productions. The makers of Miss India are yet to announce the next release date of the film.