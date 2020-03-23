Mohanlal Falls Prey To Fake COVID-19 Information, Says Clapping Together Might Destroy Virus

Mohanlal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mohanlal has become the latest celebrity to face the wrath of the internet. The Malayalam superstar was spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic. In this time, when we all should conduct ourselves with dire precautions, such a misstep but an influential figure was surely going to cause controversy. The actor was talking to Manorama news channel over the phone, when he claimed that the collective clapping was a coronavirus antidote. This is one of the most ridiculous WhatsApp forwards that has been making the round of the internet. The actor seems to have fallen prey. Confirmed! Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

On Sunday, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citizens across the nation gathered in their balconies to clap and make sounds from utensils. This was done to show respect to the working class that is still active on ground, like doctors, nurses, media persons, and others. The clapping has no effect on the coronavirus. Janata Curfew To Fight Against Covid-19: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Clap To Showcase Strength and Solidarity!

As per a report by Gulf News, Mohanlal said in his interview, “Clapping together is a big process. The sound produced is like a mantram (chant) and there is a possibility that many bacteria and virus is likely to be destroyed. Let it all get destroyed … Sanitisation is something that should be learnt in schools and colleges and not observed for just one day.”

Listen To Mohanlal In The Video Below:

Surprisingly, Mohanlal has been associated with many COVID-19 awareness campaigns. He has tried to reach the citizen through various social media posts. "We will not engage in spreading fake news and we will not panic," Mohanlal had said earlier in an awareness video.

Mohanlal's claims were refuted by Press Information Bureau, a fact-checking website that bust myths as such. “NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection,” they tweeted.

On March 21, Mohanlal had to conclude Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 came to an end on its day 74, owing to COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

Earlier, a video by Rajinikanth was also removed by Twitter citing some unverified information being spread through it.