Music Composer Gopi Sundar Kisses Girlfriend Abhaya Hiranmayi On Her Forehead, Shares The Cuddly Photo With An Adorable Caption (View Post)

Gopi Sundar, Abhaya Hiranmayi (Photo Credits: Insta)

They say 'love is blind' and one of the best examples of this famous term can be South music director, Gopi Sundar's twisted pyaar life. If you are the one who does not know who this popular personality is then let us tell you he is the face behind chartbuster tracks like 'Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Majili’. Well, now coming to the point, the composer has this time grabbed the limelight for sharing a cuddly picture with the girl he loves. Taking to his Instagram, Gopi teased fans with a fresh photo from his archives which is all about him and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi. FYI, the pair has been in a relationship with each other from quite a long time. It's OFFICIAL! Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Pops the Question to Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and She Says 'YES'.

In the picture shared by Sundar, we can him kissing Abhaya's forehead and it speaks volumes about the bond the two share. While the guy can be seen wearing a jacket, the girl, on the other hand, can be seen in casuals. Also, you can't miss out on the part that the two have shut their eyes amid the warm moment. "You are the reason I exist,' he captioned the post. It was last year when Abhaya had confessed it to the world that she is dating Gopi who is a married man. She had written, 'Yes I am in a relationship with a married man (who is legally trapped in a marriage) and living together for 8 years.” Rana Daggubati to Marry His Ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in December 2020?

Check Out The Lovey-Dovey Pic Shared By Gopi Below:

View this post on Instagram You are the reason I exist ❤️ A post shared by Gopi Sundar Official (@gopisundar__official) on May 12, 2020 at 11:25pm PDT

Yes, you read that right, the music composer is indeed married to Priya and also have two kids. Reportedly, Sundar has already filed for divorce and is awaiting the verdict from the court. Whatsoever, we are totally loving this bold love story from the South industry. Coming back to Gopi and Abhaya's latest pic, it's magical. Stay tuned!