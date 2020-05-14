Rana Daggubati to Marry His Ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in December 2020?

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular faces in South as well as Hindi Cinema. There are have been numerous speculations about his relationship status. However, the handsome hunk of Tollywood has always remained tight-lipped about it. On May 12, the actor took everyone by surprise by confirming that he is dating Hyderabad-based Miheeka Bajaj. Since then couple has been flooded with congratulatory messages. While extending wishes to the lovebirds, from pals to fans, all had something amusing to say to the duo, ‘Love Lockdown’. Rana Daggubati Gets Engaged To Miheeka Bajaj, BFF Sonam Kapoor Says 'He Better Make You Happy' In A Congratulatory Post.

Rana Daggubati’s announcement only made everyone smile amid the growing tensions in the country and in other regions of the world. Not only the couple’s families, but even their friends and fans are happy to see Rana and Miheeka together. The next thing all are curious to know is about their wedding date. A source has revealed to a leading tabloid that Rana might marry his ladylove Miheeka in December 2020.

The source revealed to Mid-Day, “The Bajajs have known Boney and Anil Kapoor for years. Miheeka had stayed at Anil’s Juhu residence for a year when she worked in Bollywood. The family had attended Sonam’s wedding in 2018. Although both live in Hyderabad, Rana and Miheeka had first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai, and grew close over the years. Their families are excited about the nuptials. If all goes well, the two might walk down the aisle in December.” These Insta Pics Of Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj With Her Loved Ones Are A Must See!

Producer Tolu Bajaj is Miheeka Bajaj’s uncle. He revealed to the tabloid that Rana Daggubati and his niece’s engagement was surprise even to them as well. He stated, “The engagement has come as a surprise to us. My brother informed me about it only a few days ago.” When he was asked about the couple’s wedding date, he was further quoted as saying, “I am not aware of the date.” Neither the Daggubati nor the Bajaj families have made any announcements about the lovebirds’ wedding. We just can’t wait to hear the official announcement.