Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Play a Villain in Mysskin’s Film?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mysskin (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors of Hindi Cinema. Other than Bollywood, Nawazuddin has also worked in a Tamil film. He made his debut in Kollywood with Rajinikanth’s blockbuster flick, Petta. He was seen in a negative avatar in the movie. Looks like the actor is all set to play the role of a villain once again in a Tamil film, but this time it would be Mysskin’s directorial venture. Mysskin Issues Letter to Vishal Film Factory over His ‘Requirement In Thupparivaalan 2 Project’; Did He Demand Rs 5 Crore as His Salary?

Mysskin is currently topping the headlines for his exit from Thupparivalan 2, and also for putting forth the 15 clauses to get back to the director’s chair. Well, it is finalised that not Mysskin, but Vishal would be taking over as the film’s director. Talking about Mysskin’s upcoming project, it is said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been brought on-board. About it a source was quoted as saying, “Nawazuddin will play Simbu's villain in the film. The project will be an interesting action-thriller on par with international standards. The makers are in talks with many A-list actors in the industry for other important roles in the film,” reports India Today. Actor Vishal to Make Directorial Debut with Thupparivaalan 2.

There has been no official announcement about getting Nawazuddin Siddiqui on-board in this project. This untitled project features Simbu in the lead role. The shooting of the film is expected to start in the first week of May.