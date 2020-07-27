Telugu actor Nithiin and his ladylove Shalini are now a happily married couple! The duo tied the knot on Sunday, July 26, in Hyderabad, in the presence of family members and close pals of the couple. Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding took place at the Taj Falaknuma Palace and pictures from this Tollywood couple’s marriage are all over the internet. And family to friends to netizens, all are extremely happy to see Nithiin and Shalini as husband and wife. Nithiin and Shalini Engaged: Rashmika Mandanna, Genelia Deshmukh and Others Congratulate the Couple on Their Engagement!

Nithiin and Shalini were seen in traditional wedding attires. The Telugu actor opted for a red sherwani with layered neckpiece. On the other hand, Shalini looked gorgeous in a traditional Kanchipuram silk sari and accessorised with matching diamond jewellery. In the pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, the couple is seen exchanging vows, Nithiin tying the thalimala (mangalsutra) around Shalini’s neck, and the guests throwing flower petals as they tie the knot. The pics are truly dreamy and just cannot be missed. If you haven’t seen them yet, take a look at it right away! Nithiin-Shalini's Mehendi Ceremony Pics Are Out and They Are Simply Stunning!

Nithiin and Shalini were initially supposed to get married in mid-April in Dubai. But the destination wedding plans had to be called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Besides Nithiin there are many celebs across South Cinema who tied the knot amid this pandemic. All the weddings were a low-key affair owing to the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s wishing Nithiin and Shalini a happy married life!

