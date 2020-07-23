Nithiin and his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri exchanged rings on July 22, 2020. The ring ceremony of this lovely couple was an intimate affair, attended by their near and dear ones. The engagement happened at Nithiin’s residence in Hyderabad. The Tollywood actor also shared a beautiful picture from the ceremony, flaunting the engagement ring along with his fiancée Shalini. Since Nithiin shared the pic and made an official announcement about his engagement, from fans to celebs, all have been showering the couple with congratulatory messages. Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukari Are Engaged! Couple Shares Beautiful Pictures of Ceremony on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna who shared screen space with Nithiin in the film Bheeshma congratulated him. Genelia Deshmukh who had worked with the actor in the Telugu films Sye and Raam also wished him on his engagement. Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna, Laksmi Manchu, and many other south celebs wished Nithiin and Shalini on their engagement. Confirmed! Tollywood Actor Nithiin To Marry Fiancée Shalini In Hyderabad On July 26.

Rashmika Mandanna

Awwww.. congratulations you twoooo! ✨♥️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 22, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh

Congratulations — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 22, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej

Congratulations darling 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/LjRLPx6pBp — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 22, 2020

Raashi Khanna

Congratulations ♥️♥️ — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) July 22, 2020

Laksmi Manchu

So so pretty congratsssssss.... — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 22, 2020

Gopi Mohan

Sushanth A

Congratulations bro! 😀 — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) July 22, 2020

Hemant Madhukar

Congratulations brother. Stay blessed — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) July 22, 2020

Nithiin’s sister told Hyderabad Times how everyone wore mask and maintained social distancing at the ring ceremony. She was quoted as saying, “We all got tested before the ceremony, wore masks and practised social distancing during the engagement. A disinfection tunnel was set up at the entrance and all the guests entered through that. Even when we removed the masks, we were careful about where we placed them.” Nithiin and Shalini had initially planned for a royal destination wedding. However, due to the ongoing global crisis, the couple would be tying the knot on July 26 in Hyderabad. Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding would be taking place at the Falaknuma Palace and not more than 50 guests would be seen in attendance.

