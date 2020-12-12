Superstar Rajinikanth turns 70 today. Birthday wishes for the actor are coming in from all walks. At some point in life, every new gen actor has looked up to the legend that Rajinikanth is. A fact that many artists wishing him on the big day pointed out. Many big names from the South Indian film industry have wished Rajinikanth on Twitter. Mahesh Babu, Nivin Pauly, Arjun Das, Arun Vijay, AR Murugadoss are just some of the names that extended warm, heartfelt wishes. Chiranjeevi Wishes Dearest Friend Rajinikanth All The Success In His Political Journey On His 70th Birthday!

The number of wishes that were tweeted for Rajinikanth was so high that the actor's name has been trending on Twitter for a long time. "Happy Birthday, Superstar Rajinikanth" is still a trending topic on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the tweets that made the actor a trending name today. Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 7 Highest-Rated Films of Thalaivar According to IMDB and Where to Watch Them Online (LatestLY Exclusive).

Arjun Das

Mahesh Babu

Arun Vijay

Aathmika

Nivin Pauly

Mahendran

Shweta Mohan

Ravi Teja

AR Murugadoss

Hundreds of fans of the actor turned up at his residence to wish him. The actor also received a birthday wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).