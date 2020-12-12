Superstar Rajinikanth turns 70 today. Birthday wishes for the actor are coming in from all walks. At some point in life, every new gen actor has looked up to the legend that Rajinikanth is. A fact that many artists wishing him on the big day pointed out. Many big names from the South Indian film industry have wished Rajinikanth on Twitter. Mahesh Babu, Nivin Pauly, Arjun Das, Arun Vijay, AR Murugadoss are just some of the names that extended warm, heartfelt wishes. Chiranjeevi Wishes Dearest Friend Rajinikanth All The Success In His Political Journey On His 70th Birthday!

The number of wishes that were tweeted for Rajinikanth was so high that the actor's name has been trending on Twitter for a long time. "Happy Birthday, Superstar Rajinikanth" is still a trending topic on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the tweets that made the actor a trending name today. Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 7 Highest-Rated Films of Thalaivar According to IMDB and Where to Watch Them Online (LatestLY Exclusive).

Arjun Das

Wishing you a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead @rajinikanth Sir. You are an inspiration to us all. Take care & God bless!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Arjun Das (@iam_arjundas) December 12, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2020

Arun Vijay

Happy birthday to the man I admire most for his simplicity & hardwork, our one and only superstar @rajinikanth sir!! God bless him with good health and happiness forever... We love you sir...❤ #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) December 12, 2020

Aathmika

Dear @rajinikanth sir wishing you a very happy birthday! Long live your reign ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tbu6kl9OhU — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) December 12, 2020

Nivin Pauly

Happy birthday Superstar @rajinikanth sir! Thank you for inspiring all of us! Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/AHFUlvEqHf — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) December 12, 2020

Mahendran

Happy b'day to the one and only #Superstar @rajinikanth sir 🥳 The most dedicated and inspiring actor in cinema industry ❤️ may ur life be filled with lots of love and happiness 😘#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #Muthu pic.twitter.com/LoKz2nclU1 — Master Mahendran 🌟 (@Actor_Mahendran) December 12, 2020

Shweta Mohan

Happy Birthday to the #SuperStar @rajinikanth whose life is a story to be told from one generation to another ... A person who made his bday a notable date on the calendar 🥳 an inspiration to millions #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth sir 🙏 — Shweta Mohan (@_ShwetaMohan_) December 12, 2020

Ravi Teja

Here's to a superstar adored by millions... Wishing our Thailaiva @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. Good health and happiness always! 😊 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 12, 2020

AR Murugadoss

Happy birthday superstar @rajinikanth sir 🎉🎉🎉, the pillar of Indian cinema. Wishing you all success and all the happiness in the world. Keep inspiring us sir ❤️ #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2020

Hundreds of fans of the actor turned up at his residence to wish him. The actor also received a birthday wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

