It is Silambarasan TR’s birthday today and his fans have already started with the celebrations. The makers of his upcoming film, Pathu Thala, have released a special video on this special day to wish him. It highlights the actor’s journey in Tamil Cinema. STR or Simbu as he is fondly called by his fans, the video also showcases glimpses of his act as a child artiste. Silambarasan Birthday: From Kadhal Azhivathillai To Osthe, 5 Times STR Was Praised For His Intriguing Choice Of Roles!

Silambarasan had started his acting journey as a child artiste and appeared in many films that were written and directed by his father. It was in 2002 when Simbu bagged his first lead role with the film Kadhal Azhivathillai. Over the years he has delivered blockbuster films. In this video one will see how fans celebrate outside cinema halls whenever his films are about to hit the big screens. STR has won hearts of Kollywood lovers with his impeccable performances. Pathu Thala: AR Rahman Unveils the Intriguing First Look Posters of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik’s Next.

Special Video For Silambarasan From Team Pathu Thala

Talking about his upcoming film Pathu Thala, it is a remake of the Kannada neo-noir action thriller Mufti that directed by Narthan. The Tamil remake will feature Silambarasan as a gangster and Gautham Karthik as a cop. The other stars who would be seen in key roles include Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiarasan, Manushiyaputhiran and Teejay. The makers are yet to announce the release date of this film helmed by Obeli N Krishna.

