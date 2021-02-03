Silambarasan, who is also known as STR or Simbu, is one of the popular actors of Tamil Cinema. He ventured into the world of cinema as a child artist and then in 2002 he had made his debut as a lead actor. STR, the eldest child of actor-director-producer T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar, has appeared in many of his father’s films until he bagged his first lead role. As a child he has appeared in numerous films. Pathu Thala: AR Rahman Unveils the Intriguing First Look Posters of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik’s Next.

Over the years, Silambarasan has done films in varied genres and they have intrigued the audiences. His choice of roles and engaging performances have left critics and fans mighty impressed. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at the intriguing roles played by Simbu and that were praised by him. Eeswaran Review: Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Film Declared as a Pongal Winner, Say Netizens.

Kadhal Azhivathillai – This was the first film that marked Simbu’s debut as a lead actor. Written and directed by his father T Rajendar, it was a predictable love story in which Simbhu (Silambarasan), who hails from a poor family, falls in love with a girl named Charmi (Charmi), who is the daughter of a minister. It must have been a simple love tale, but the lead actor’s performance was lauded by critics.

Kovil – This was another romantic drama that revolved around a Hindu boy named Shaktivel and a Christian girl named Angel Devi Soosai. It was Simbu’s ‘matured’ performance in this film that left everyone impressed.

Manmadhan – For the first time STR played dual roles, Madhan ‘Manmadhan’ Kumar and Madhan ‘Motta’ Raj. This film not only helped him to gain stardom, but also was his first blockbuster movie.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa – Written and directed by Gautham Menon, this movie had attained cult status in Tamil Cinema and was also a major breakthrough in STR’s career. He played the character Karthik, who is a mechanical engineering student, but aspires to become a filmmaker.

Osthe – Remake of the Hindi film Dabangg, he steps into Salman Khan’s shoes for the Tamil version and the audience enjoyed watching him in the avatar of a police officer, who is fearless, stylish and quirky.

These are some of the roles played by STR that critics and fans have loved. We wish the actor a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects!

