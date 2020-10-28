The experience of witnessing cinema is changing, as we are seeing more and more filmmakers moving their focus towards the digital platform. And talking on the same lines, ace filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have collaborated for an OTT project in Tamil. The movie is titled as Navarasa and will see 9 emotions via 9 short films. Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with a few pics which also mentioned the names of other directors who will join hands for the flicks. Ace Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Turns 64 Today! Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam On Twitter.

FYI, the other filmmakers who will helm each film are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem. This Netflix anthology will also see popular celebs like Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajessh, Suriya, Sreeram, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj among others essaying their parts. Well, this is surely going to be a mega entertainment for fans. Paava Kadhaigal: Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin Roped In for Sai Pallavi's Tamil Anthology Film.

Check Out The Tweet:

MANI RATNAM - NETFLIX COLLABORATE... 9 stories... 9 directors... 1 film... #ManiRatnam along with Jayendra Panchapakesan and #Netflix collaborate for an anthology... Titled #Navarasa... Details in the posters... pic.twitter.com/LgXcRLToZp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2020

While the cast and directors for the movie is out, the release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers. "The idea of Navarasa was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people and the cause to the world," the filmmakers had said in a joint statement to PTI. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).