Padmini is Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and Madonna Sebastian. The much anticipated Malayalam film directed by Senna Hegde. The film shares the story of Kunchacko who after a while of meeting Aparna gets married to her, but their relationship soon goes south and he wants a divorce on the basis that she's "over affectionate". Kunchacko Boban Shares Pics From Son Izahaak’s Fourth Birthday Bash and the Dino-Themed Party Looks a Fun-Filled Affair!

Kunchacko also lent his voice to one of the songs for the film "Aalmara Kaakka". Due to heavy rains the film's release was postponed, and instead it released on July 14. It was labelled "exciting" and received good reviews from critics. But unfortunately after release, the film was leaked online for streaming on torrent sites. There's also an HD print available of the film to watch online. Kunchacko Boban Shares Pics From Wife Priya’s Birthday Bash! Manju Warrier, Ramesh Pisharody and Others Join the Celebration.

Padmini full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the film in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Other keywords online which are searched massively include Padmini Tamilrockers, Padmini Tamilrockers HD Download, Padmini Movie Download Pagalworld.

Padmini Movie Download Filmyzilla, Padmini Movie Download Openload, Padmini Movie Download Tamilrockers, Padmini Movie Download Movierulz, Padmini Movie Download 720p, Padmini Full Movie Download 480p, Padmini Full Movie Download bolly4u, Padmini Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Padmini Full Movie Watch Online, and more has been typed to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch Trailer for Padmini:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online to watch for free, and almost every movie or show falls prey to this. But even after blocking Torrent sites and taking strict action, these sites continue to upload pirated versions. Besides Padmini TV shows and films like Maaveeran, The Night Manager, Lust Stories 2, The Trial and more have fallen victim to piracy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).