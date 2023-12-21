Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the violent incidents in Hyderabad on Sunday night after he was declared winner of the reality show, police said. Police took Prashanth, and his brother Mahaveer, into custody from his house in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district. They were brought to Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad, where a case was registered in connection with the incidents that occurred on the night of December 16 near Annapurna Studio. Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Accuses Ankita Lokhande of Cheating During Captaincy Task (Watch Promo Video).

Fans of the finalists of Bigg Boss had gone on a rampage after the winner’s name was announced on Sunday night. They chanted slogans and damaged vehicles that were leaving the studio, including that of the participants. They also damaged six buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), a police vehicle, and private vehicles. Runner-up Amardeep Chowdary’s car was also damaged in the incident but he escaped unhurt. Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Star Aoora's Family Upset Over Mockery Amid Language Barrier, Calls for Increased Screen Time.

Pallavi Prashanth Arrested:

Police had to use force to bring the situation under control. Police had registered against Prashanth and his followers, as he had taken out a rally despite being cautioned against it. Another case was registered for the damage caused to six RTC buses and three private vehicles.Immediately after the announcement of the winner, Prashanth’s followers had started celebrations while Amardeep’s supporters had raised slogans protesting the verdict. This led to a clash between the two groups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2023 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).