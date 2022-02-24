One person was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall screening actor Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai here early on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 4.30 AM, when Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area here when the duo came on a bike and threw the petrol bomb at him before fleeing, police said. Valimai Movie Review: While Ajith Kumar’s Action-Thriller Is a Major Drag, the Stunt Performers Deserve Praise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kumar sustained minor injuries in the explosion, which caused tense moments in the area, they said. Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as motive behind the crime. Security has been beefed up in front of other theaters in the city following the incident. Theatrical Releases of the Week: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and More.

Investigation is underway, they added. Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others released worldwide today.