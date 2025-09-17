South celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli, and Ram Charan took to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Rajinikanth Wishes 'Long Life, Good Health and Everlasting Strength' to the Prime Minister (View Post).

Their messages reflected admiration for his leadership and conveyed hopes for his continued success in serving the nation. Kamal Haasan also took to his X handle to extend his wishes to PM Modi, writing, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.@narendramodi.” Ram Charan also wished the PM saying, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy 75th Birthday May you be blessed with health, strength & continued success in serving our nation.”

View Kamal Haasan's Post:

Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.@narendramodi — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2025

View Ram Charan's Post:

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji 🙏 a very Happy 75th Birthday ✨ May you be blessed with health, strength & continued success in serving our nation 🇮🇳 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 17, 2025

View SS Rajamouli's Post:

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, energy and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/fMftlzOeka — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 17, 2025

View Mahesh Babu's Post:

Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hBKEnKGtVx — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2025

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli posted a video praising PM Modi, stating that through his effective foreign policies, he has made the world see India as a powerful and confident nation. In the clip, the Baahubali director said, “Wishing a very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. Sir, we admire the vigour and energy you exhibit. At 75, you look like you are 50, which is truly inspiring.”

“We appreciate the strong recognition you have brought to India on global platforms. Through effective foreign policies, you have made the world see India as a powerful and confident nation, as it should be. Wishing you many more glorious years ahead. May you continue to be a guiding force for generations to come. Namaskar,” the director added.

For the caption, Rajamouli wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, energy and happiness always.” PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Hema Malini Prays for Prime Minister’s Health and Long Life on His 75th (Watch Video).

Superstar Mahesh Babu also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey, highlighting the way he has dedicated his life to serving the country. Sharing his video, he tweeted, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).