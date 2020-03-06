Popular Classical Dancer Thara Kalyan Blasts Netizens After a Pic of Hers Was Circulated In an Offensive Manner (Watch Video)

Thara Kalyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thara Kalyan is a popular classical dancer and also a renowned supporting actress in the Malayalam film industry. Besides acting in movies, she has also acted in television serials and other shows. Thara Kalyan has shared a video on her Instagram in which she has blasted netizens for circulating an offensive picture of hers. Thara Kalyan's daughter Sowbhagya had recently tied the knot with Arjun Somasekhar. The wedding was a private affair that took place in the presence of near and dear ones in Guruvayoor.

The pictures from Sowbhagya and Arjun Somasekhar’s wedding ceremony had taken the internet by storm. But there was one more picture that went viral in an offensive manner, and it was Thara Kalyan’s pic. When she came across this picture, Thara Kalyan not only lost her cool, but was also disgusted with the people who did it. In the video posted, Thara Kalyan has expressed her disappointment over and also bashed the ones who made the pic go viral.

Thara Kalyan said, “A photo of me has gone viral in the social media. Since I did not have the courage to conduct my daughter’s wedding alone, I steered it holding Guruvayurappan’s hand. A part of the video clip of the marriage was made into a picture, circulated it and now it has gone viral. Let me ask the person who made it viral, is your mind a stone? Don’t you have a mother at home? I will never forgive you in my life. Social media is good, but should not do like this to anyone, it will break many hearts. I hate those who circulated and celebrated it. Those who did this should try to respect women,” reports Onmanorama.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thara Kalyan (@tharakalyan) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:43am PST

Thara Kalyan’s husband, Rajaram, who passed away in 2017, was also a supporting actor. As a single parent she raised her daughter, Sowbhagya, who is also a classical dancer.