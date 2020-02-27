Popular Kannada Musician Arjun Janya Undergoes Primary Angioplasty at a Hospital in Mysuru (Read Statement)

Arjun Janya (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Arjun Janya is a popular music composer from the Kannada film industry. He has assisted V Manohar and K Kalyan in the initial phase. His first release as a music director was for the film Autograph Please that released in the year 2006. But the musician shot to fame after he composed for the film Kempe Gowda (remake of the Tamil film Singam) that starred Kichcha Sudeep and Ragini Dwivedi in the lead. Well, there are reports doing rounds stating that Arjun Janya suffered a minor heart attack. The hospital (where Arjun Janya is admitted) has released a statement giving a clarity on his health condition. Veteran Tamil Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Hospitalised Due to Cardiac Issues.

Arjun Janya is admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru. The picture of the statement released by the hospital is doing rounds on the internet. As per the statement, Arjun Janya had paid a visit to the hospital on February 23 and was evaluated by a Chief Gastroenterologist & Head of Institutes of Gastrosciences, Dr Rajkumar P Wadhwa. The evaluation showed Viral Gastroenteritis and the composer was admitted on the same day. As per further evaluation, there was acute changes in his ECG. The team of experts performed ‘coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty with medicated stent implantation’ on February 26 at 2am. Arjun Janya’s health condition is said to be stable now.

The 39-year-old has composed music for films such as Birugaali, Varadanayaka, Victory, Vajrakaya, Mukunda Murari, among others. The projects that Arjun Janya has in his kitty are Ek Love Ya, Gaalipata2 and Rajasthan Diaries.