Popular Tollywood Actor Shivaji Raja Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to a Hospital in Hyderabad

Telugu Actor Shivaji Raja (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shivaji Raja is known for his works in Telugu Cinema. He has done numerous comedy roles in films and TV shows. As per a report in ANI, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 5) night after he complained of chest pain. The 58-year-old reportedly suffered from a heart attack and has been kept under observation. As per latest reports, Shivaji Raja’s condition is stable but he is still under observation in the ICU. The actor’s friend told the news agency that the actor’s ‘low blood pressure resulted in a heart attack’. Malayalam Actor Basil George Killed In Car Accident Near Muvattupuzha.

Shivaji Raja has worked in more than 150 films and is known for his perfect comic timing. He was featured in Mahesh Babu’s film Murari, Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's Aithe and Srimanthudu. Some of his other notable films include Moguds Pellams, Kallu, Pelli Sandadi, Shankar Dada MBBS, and many others. Shivaji Raja had also served as the President of Movie Artistes’ Association. Bullet Prakash, Kannada Comedian and Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dies Due To Liver Infection.

Shivaji Raja is best-known for his comic role in the sitcom Amrutam. In this show he played the role of a middle-aged man, who owns a restaurant called Amrutha Vilas. We wish this talented actor of Tollywood a speedy recovery!