Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is known for his work in Pushpa: The Rise, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarrainodu and several others, is set to collaborate with director Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time for his upcoming film. The two have earlier set the box office on fire with their previous collaborations like Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and the much acclaimed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas Collaborate for the Fourth Time ‘To Create a Visual Spectacle’ (Watch Video).

Trivikram's narrative wizardry intertwines with Allu Arjun's electrifying screen presence suggesting a massive entertainer and a visual extravaganza. The yet-to-be-titled fourth collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas is said to have one of the biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film. Allu Arjun To Star in Trivikram Srinivas’ First Pan-India Film – Reports.

The film will be released in multiple languages across India. Further details about the film's title, cast, and release date are currently under the wraps.Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts and producers Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna will bankroll the film.

