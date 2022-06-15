Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas was sighted at director Om Raut's Bandra apartment. Om Raut had organised a gala party at his Bandra residence, which was attended by Prabhas. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon were spotted at Om Raut's grand celebration last night, according to reports. Prabhas In Mission Impossible 7, Hrithik Roshan In Fast & Furious, Priyanka Chopra In Immortals - Five Rumoured Castings of Indian Stars in Hollywood Movies That Never Happened.

In black jeans and a maroon top, Prabhas looks dapper and seems to have worked out a new look. He also looks slimmer after losing some weight. These videos and pictures featuring Prabhas and Om Raut, have gone viral on social media. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is set to enter theatres later this year. T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt Ltd produced the pan-India film.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is to appear in KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar, after which he will be seen in a movie, which will be directed by Maruthi. Prabhas also has a huge project titled Spirit, which will be directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Vanga.

