Looks like all this gossip about choreographer Prabhudheva being in love with his niece and the families making plans in secret of marrying them are totes ot true. In fact, Prabhudheva already tied the knot in May this year in Chennai during the lockdown. This is Prabhu's second marriage. The choreographer-filmmaker-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend, a Mumbai-based physiotherapist named Dr Himani. Prabhu Deva Is In Love With His Niece, To Marry Her Soon?.

Himani is a resident of Mumbai's Sakinaka area and the wedding took place in Chennai in May. The two met when Prabhudheva was undergoing treatment under Dr Himani for his back and legs, as per reports in ETimes. The report read that Prabhu and Himani flew down to Chennai and stayed together until May, before tying the knot. David Warner and Wife Candice Groove to Prabhu Deva’s Famous Song ‘Muqabala’, Ask Fans if They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty.

The ceremony took place at Prabhudheva's Chennai house, with only select guests in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The news was confirmed by Prabhudheva's elder brother Raju Sundaram confirmed the news to the portal and revealed, "Well, you have the details. We are very happy about Prabhudheva's marriage." Well, congratulations are in order, Prabhudheva and Himani!

