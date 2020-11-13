Actor, choreographer and director Prabhu Deva has found love again. After separating from his wife Ramlatha due to disputes and breaking up with actress and longtime girlfriend Nayanthara, Prabhu is all set to tie the knot and settle down for the second time. As per a report in Times of India, Prabhu Deva is in a relationship with his niece and is all set to tie the knot with her soon. Salman Khan Shakes Leg With Prabhudheva in His Iconic Song Urvasi - Watch Video.

However, the news remains a rumour at the time of writing this article, as there has been no official comment or statement from either Prabhi Deva himself or his team. On the work front, Prabhu Deva's next release will be Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will also be seen in the film Bagheera. Dhanush Announces a Collaboration With Prabhudeva for Maari 2 and We Can’t Keep Calm.

Prabhudeva's live-in relationship with actress Nayanthara was met with huge protests from his wife Ramalatha who in 2010 had filed a petition in court seeking directions against her husband and also a reunion. A lot of womens organisations stood by Prabhu's wife Ramalatha's side and conducted protests, accusing Nayanthra of disrespecting the Tamil culture and even burnt an effigy of the actress. Prabhu and Nayanthara parted ways in 2012.

