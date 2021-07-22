Priyamani, who was last seen in The Family Man 2, is currently heading the news for her marriage to Mustafa Raj. Priyamani's husband, Mustafa's first wife has challenged the validity of the couple's marriage and said that it is invalid. Ayesha has claimed that she is still married to Mustafa and hence Priyamani and his marriage is cannot be validated. She added that the former couple has not even filed for divorce yet. Narappa Movie Review: Venkatesh and Priyamani’s Faithful Asuran Remake Is a Victim of Comparison Trap (LatestLY Exclusive).

While Mustafa's ex-wife, Ayesha, is stern about her claims, Priyamani's husband claims that she is doing things only to extort money. The former couple have two children together. Talking to a leading daily, Mustafa said, "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." He went on to question why Ayesha took so much time to press the charges, which also include domestic violence.

Ayesha claimed, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor." Responding to Mustafa's concerns, she said, "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Priyamani had called Mustafa Raj her lucky charm. "Personally for me, I have become busier after marriage. So I always say I think Mustafa has been my lucky charm. I thank god that I go a wonderful partner like that who supports me in my work," she had said during that interview.

