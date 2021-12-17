Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 was one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood and it has finally hit the screens today (December 17). While the performances of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil have been widely praised by those who managed to watch the early shows, many others found the script to be weak. After all, the expectations would be sky-rocketing when it comes to a Sukumar movie. There are many movie buffs who are yet to watch the film despite the mixed reviews that have been doing rounds, but they go to watch out, as one can now expect spoilers to hit online. Just hours after the release of Pushpa: The Rise in theatres, the full movie has been leaked on torrent sites and Telegram channels. It is also said that the quality of the film that’s available to watch online is in HD. Pushpa The Rise Movie Review: Allu Arjun’s Smashing Form Is Stuck in an Ordinary Gangster Drama; Fahadh Faasil Fans, Expect Disappointment! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pushpa The Rise full movie in HD has been leaked on the torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords that are been used massively to search the Sukumar directorial include Pushpa The Rise 2021 Full Movie Download, Pushpa The Rise Tamilrockers, Pushpa The Rise Tamilrockers HD Download, Pushpa The Rise Movie Download Pagalworld, Pushpa The Rise Movie Download Filmyzilla, Pushpa The Rise Movie Download Openload, Pushpa The Rise Movie Download Tamilrockers, Pushpa The Rise Movie Download Movierulz, Pushpa The Rise Movie Download 720p, Pushpa The Rise Full Movie Download 480p, Pushpa The Rise Full Movie Download bolly4u, Pushpa The Rise Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Pushpa The Rise Full Movie Watch Online among others is typed to watch the pirated version of this newly released film. Pushpa Part 2: Sequel Of Allu Arjun's Action Film Titled 'Pushpa The Rule'.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rise there are several other films and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marakkar, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Aarya 2, Velle, Tadap among others that have also been leaked online in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).