As the special curtain raiser video from upcoming Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' hit the airwaves on Wednesday, Pooja Hegde who plays the female lead in the film is elated with the buzz around the film. The actress expressed her gratitude towards the audience and said that the special video is their way of showing appreciation to the audience. Radhe Shyam’s Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Look Ultra-Glam at the Trailer Launch Event of Their Film (View Pics).

Sharing her excitement Pooja says, "I am thrilled and blessed to have so many people root for the film. Love from the audience matters to me and I'm grateful that they've shown such excitement for it. The trailer is for the viewers who have been making us feel special since the announcement dropped. I hope to meet viewers across languages in theatres." Radhe Shyam Release Trailer: Prabhas’ Character’s Prediction About Love Goes Wrong; Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry With Him Looks Electrifying (Watch Video).