It was on July 10 when Prabhas and Pooja Hegde had released the poster of their film titled Radhe Shyam. Fans were thrilled to see this duo together and their chemistry looked magical in the poster that was shared. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this is the first time that Prabhas would be working with the filmmaker. Now the buzz is rife that Prabhas will resume the shooting of this upcoming romantic drama from September. Prabhas 20 First Look: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film Is Titled Radhe Shyam! (View Pic).

According to a report in TNM, the makers are planning to wrap up the shooting of Radhe Shyam in the next three to four months as Prabhas has to move on to his new project. The makers have erected a set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, where the shooting of the Indian schedule of this movie will take place. The team had started to shoot the film in the beginning of this year and in March they had completed the Georgian schedule. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film (View Poster).

Talking about the new project of Prabhas, the actor has announced today that he’s doing a film with director Om Raut and the shooting of it is expected to go on floors in early next year. It is a 3D action-drama and is titled as Adipurush. The film will star Prabhas in the titular role and reports are rife that a Bollywood actor has been roped in to play the antagonist.

