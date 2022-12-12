Shah Rukh Khan wishes Thalaivar Rajinikanth on his 72nd Birthday by sharing a throwback pic with the south superstar. He wrote "To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday." Rajinikanth Turns 72: Fans Gather Outside Thalaiva’s Chennai Home to Celebrate Superstar’s Birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Wish For Rajinikanth

To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday. pic.twitter.com/8ieFmqcT1d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2022

