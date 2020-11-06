Ram Gopal Varma's next offering, a movie based on the Miryalaguda honour killing case of Pranay Kumar by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, titled Murder was stayed after Pranay Kumar's father had filed a petition in the Nalgonda court. Police had earlier mentioned, "Pranay’s father Balaswamy has filed a petition in Nalgonda Court stating that the film will affect the on-going trial of Pranay’s murder case and the film should be stalled.” Murder Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's Film on Telangana Honour Killing Pranay Perumalla Case Seeks Controversy From the Word 'Go' (Watch Video).

However, as per a report in The News Minute, the Telangana Court has now given Varma the green light to proceed with the movie but on once condition, that the real names of characters Amrutha, Maruthi Rao and Pranay Kumar be changed. The filmmaker announced the news on Twitter. Murder: Ram Gopal Varma Issues Clarification On Twitter After His Web Film Lands In Legal Trouble (View Tweets).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

VERY HAPPY to inform that our good intentions of making the film MURDER has been rightly understood by the honourable COURT ..Details will be given once the order is with us ..THANKING EVERYONE 🙏🙏🙏💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/lmdD4mOWVd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 6, 2020

The film is based on the real life incident of a Dalit man Pranay who was 24 years old. He married Amrutha and the lady was pregnant, when her husband was hacked to death by a contract killer who was hired by Amrutha's father Maruthi Rao. Maruthi Rao killed himself at a community guesthouse on March 8 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).