Rang De Actor Nithiin and Fiancée Shalini Postpone Their Wedding Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Shalini and Nithiin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 outbreak has left the world in a helpless situation. The entire world is facing a collective lockdown with probably all the events and socialization being cancelled for our own good. Weddings are no big deal! There have been many reports of weddings getting postponed or cancelled for a time being. The latest one is of Telugu actor Nithiin's wedding being postponed with his long-time girlfriend, Shalini. The Bheeshma star made an official statement informing the same. Check Out Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh's 'Rang De' Motion Poster Here.

The actor also celebrates his birthday today (March 30). His statement had an appeal for his fans where he urged them to not celebrate his birthday in any form and follow quarantine rules. In the same statement, he also announced that his wedding which was scheduled to happen on April 16, has been postponed. He further asked fans to show patriotism by staying at home. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics).

He has not just acted responsible on the personal front but also took some financial responsibility. The 37-year-old Tollywood star donated Rs 10 lakhs to CM relief funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiin's fans got a virtual treat as the makers of his upcoming film, Rang De released motion posters. His co-star Keerthy Suresh shared the same on the social media, making his birthday special. The fans are obviously in love with the actor's new poster and cannot wait for the film. Coming back to the wedding, It is indeed thoughtful of the star couple to save the date for later!