While no one has officially confirmed the same, there is a strong buzz that actor-director Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame is soon making his Bollywood debut, directing a superhero film. The film is based on the Shaktimaan character, popularised by Mukesh Khanna in the '90s Doordarshan show by the same name. Ranveer Singh will play the role in the film. But as we said before, there is no official confirmation. Ranveer Singh To Play Shaktiman in Trilogy; Superhero Movie To Be Directed by Minnal Murali Fame Basil Joseph – Reports.

That said, the film is still in development, and that has been hilariously confirmed by actor Dhyan Sreenivasan during one of his promotional interviews for his upcoming movie, Varshangalkku Shesham. Dhyan, a close friend of Basil, was one of the leads in his first film as a director—Kunjiramayanam—and is also starring along with him in Varshangalkku Shesham, which is directed by Dhyan's elder brother Vineeth Sreenivasan.

During the interview with Ginger Media, Dhyan shared an anecdote revealing Basil's frequent visits to Mumbai for a Bollywood project. Dhyan humorously remarked on Basil's supposed lack of proficiency in English or Hindi, so he doubts his ability to convincingly narrate a screenplay to a certain 'Mr Singh.'

He also alluded to a recent Instagram interaction where Ranveer had left a comment under Basil's picture with cinematographer R Varman, jokingly suggesting that Basil might have created the profile himself, hence the invitation to Mumbai from 'Mr Singh.'

Vineeth also mentioned that during the shoot of Varshangalkku Shesham, Basil shared his pictures and interactions with 'Mr Singh' with Dhyan. A 'jealous' Dhyan eventually conceded that Ranveer was truly impressed by Basil's narration. However, not before he 'cursed' that the film would flop, much to Basil's annoyance, who then teased Dhyan about his number of flops. Of course, Dhyan's storytelling is purely fabricated, but it's his humorous narration that will leave you in stitches. Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Singh's Casting as Shaktimaan, Takes Potshots At Actor's Viral 'Nude' Photoshoot in His New Podcast.

While we await Ranveer - who has replaced Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man in Don 3 - to drop an official announcement that he will also be Shaktimaan, not all are happy with the rumoured casting. The OG 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna had taken to his vlog to call out the casting and to rant about how Ranveer, who had done a nude photoshoot a few months back, is not the right fit to play the role.

