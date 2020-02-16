Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Thalapathy Vijay Is Her Childhood Crush, Hearing This We Bet Fans Can't Wait to See Them Work Together

Rashmika Mandanna, Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna has become of the most sought after actresses in the Telugu industry in no time. After her recent successes with films such as Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress is all set to be seen in Bheeshma next alongside Nithiin. The film is all set to release on February 21 and Rashmika has been busy with the film's promotions. Recently, in an interview for the same, the actress made a revelation that is sure to make fans of Thalapathy Vijay root for her to star in his film next. Thalapathy Vijay Questioned by Income Tax Officers on the Sets of Master?

In a video that has surfaced online featuring Rashmika's interview, the actress reveals that she has had a crush on Thalapathy Vijay since childhood. During the interview, when asked about her crush in the Telugu industry and whom she'd like to work with in future, Rashmika said, "Since my childhood, I have always loved Vijay Thalapathy. He's my crush." Not long ago, there were several rumours that Mandanna was to be a part of Vijay's upcoming film Master although that didn't work out.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna's Interview Here:

Rashmika had even taken to Twitter to clarify that she is not a part of the film after rumours about her casting were doing the rounds. She wrote, "A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir's and Atlee sir's film but since that's not happening this time I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon..) love you all very much..I again just want to say 'nandri' for all the love." IT Raid at Actress Rashmika Mandanna's Residence at Bengaluru's Kodagu District.

As for Master, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist whereas Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan have been roped in as the leading ladies. The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is slated for an April 2020 release.