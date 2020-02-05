Thalapathy Vijay Questioned by Income Tax Officers on the Sets of Master?

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kollywood’s most loved actor, Thalapathy Vijay, is presently busy with the shooting of his upcoming flick, Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the shooting is currently taking place in at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation estate in Tamil Nadu. As per a report by IndiaGlitz, the income tax department have raided the shooting spot and not only that, they even questioned the film’s lead actor, Vijay. Master Third Look: Thalapathy Vijay Takes on Vijay Sethupathi in this 'Bloody' Good Poster.

Speculations are rife that the shooting of the film has been stopped. Some of the tweets read that the enquiry is pertaining to the taxes related to Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Bigil. It is also said that this alleged case linked to a cinema firm. Properties of AGS Cinemas (under which Bigil was produced) and financier Anbu Cheliyan are also been raided by the officials. However, there has been no clarification been given about it by the makers or any of the crew members of Master. Let’s take a look at the tweets doing rounds with regards to this income tax raid. Vijay's Bigil Is The Highest Grossing Tamil Movie Of 2019 In Seven Countries!

Income Tax Raid On The Sets Of Master

Thalapathy #Vijay being questioned by Income tax department followed by the IT raid at #Bigil producer AGS,#Master shooting stopped as per reports. — Cinema Mania ️ (@ursniresh) February 5, 2020

Raid Related To The Taxes Of Bigil

#Master shooting today was halted by an income tax raid and Thalapathy Vijay summoned for an enquiry, reportedly related to taxes related to #Bigil. Hoping it's all cleared up soon and Thalaivar can get back to work - we've been through this drill before. pic.twitter.com/6N9TbsaX6V — Karthik Shyamsundar (@MrKartShyam) February 5, 2020

But as per IndiaGlitz, the income tax officers left the shooting spot few hours later (post the enquiry) and the shooting of Master has resumed. There is confirmation yet about this whole saga. This isn’t the first time that Thalapathy Vijay is facing such an enquiry from the income tax department. Back in 2015 reports that surfaced online that Vijay’s properties were raided by the income tax officials as the actor been partially evading payment of tax. Back then a source from the income tax department had told IANS, “All of them including Vijay have been paying tax but not the full amount. The total tax evaded amount comes to about Rs. 25 crore.” Stay tuned for further updates!