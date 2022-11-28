Tollywood star Ram Charan, who became a household name across India with the SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer RRR, will be back with yet another pan-India project. The as-yet-untitled movie announced on Monday is to be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the sensational blockbuster Uppena. The young director has readied a powerful script, which has universal appeal to make it a pan-India entertainer, according to unit sources. Ram Charan Teams Up With Uppena Director Buchi Babu Sana for a Pan-India Entertainer! Actor Announces His New Film on Social Media.

Presented by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, film will be mounted on a huge scale with a big budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, which is Pushpa director Sukumar's company. Kiara Advani and Ram Charan Relish Burgers on the Sets of RC15 in New Zealand (View Pics).

This upcoming movie will be Ram Charan's 16th project since he made his debut with Puri Jagannadh's Chirutha in 2007. He is now busy with his 15th movie being directed by Shankar. Ram Charan is Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi's son. The makers of the upcoming movie are still in the process of finalising the names of the other cast and crew.

