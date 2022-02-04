Reba Monica John is celebrating her 28th birthday today and this birthday would be really special for her as she would be ringing it with her husband Joemon Joseph. The actress recently tied the knot with her longtime beau and it was indeed a dreamy affair. The stunning actress is popularly known for her works in the Malayalam film industry. Reba has also done films in Tamil and Kannada languages. Reba Monica John And Joemon Joseph Are Married! Bigil Actress Shares Pictures From Wedding Ceremony On Instagram.

Before making it to the big screen, she was a popular face on the small screen as well. She had appeared in a few commercials and was also the second runner-up of the show Midukki that was aired on Mazhavil Manorama. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best films that are a must watch.

Jacobinte Swargarajyam – Reba had shared screen space with Renji Panicker, Nivin Pauly in her debut film. She had played the character Chippy in this Malayalam film.

Jarugandi – Reba made her Kollywood debut with AN Pitchumani’s film in which she was seen as the female lead. She essayed the role of Keerthy.

Mikhael – This was the second time that Reba was working with Nivin Pauly who played the titular role. She just had a cameo in this film helmed by Haneef Adeni. She was seen as Mikhael’s ex-girlfriend, Anna.

Bigil – Reba shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. She played the character Anitha, who was seen in depression and refused to leave her room after a man threw acid on her face because she had rejected his proposal.

Forensic – Reba was seen as a forensic intern in the film that had starred Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas in the lead. She played the role of Shikha Damodar.

These are some of her popular films and she has many more intriguing projects lined up. We wish Reba Monica John a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).