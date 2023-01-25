Victory Venkatesh has joined forces with HIT director Sailesh Kolanu for the Tollywood star's landmark 75th film. The makers announced the film, titled Saindhav, on Wednesday by unveiling the title poster and also a glimpse of it.The film's poster shows a bearded Venkatesh toting a gun. In the background, there's a car and explosion taking place. Saindhav, clearly, will be high on action and Venky will play an intense role. Venky 75 Titled As Saindhav! Venkatesh Daggubati’s First Look From Sailesh Kolanu’s Action Drama Unveiled (Watch Video).

The first glimpse shows Venkatesh entering a port area in the fictional city Chandraprastha with a medical ice-box. He brings out a gun from the container and then warns a group of goons: "Nenikkade untanraa ... ekkadiki ellanu ... rammanu ..." The makers have also announced that they intend to commence the shoot soon. Santosh Narayanan. who gave the background score for the video. will be composing the movie's music. Venky 75: Venkatesh Daggubati Announces His Next With HIT 2 Director Sailesh Kolanu; Details To Be Shared on January 25 (View Poster).

Watch The Teaser Of Victory Venkatesh's New Film:

The film, being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, has raised expectations as the star, the director and the producer have all delivered blockbusters with each of their last movies.Saindhav is production No, 2 from Niharika Entertainment after their successful foray with Shyam Singha Roy. For Venkatesh, incidentally, this will be his most expensive movie ever. It will be released in all southern languages and Hindi. The names of the other cast members will be announced soon.

