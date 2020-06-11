Coronavirus lockdown has had its effects on everyone. Many have made sure to use this time pick up some new skills and also do something they love. We have seen celebrities indulging in arts and crafts as well as honing their culinary skills. Actress Samantha Akkineni seemed to have used the lockdown time to do some gardening and is already reaping the benefits of it. Many considering gardening to be therapeutic and seeing Samantha's new post, you'll understand how. Samantha Akkineni Shares Her Standard VIII Report Card and 89% Result Proves She Was an Asset to the School (View Pic).

The actress took to Instagram to share a snap of her first harvest of cabbage microgreens. In the picture, Samantha is seen all invested in checking her fresh harvest and it is simply amazing. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "My first harvest of cabbage microgreens.. For those of you interested in growing your own ... all you need is a tray , cocopeat , seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in .. if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight , a bed side lamp can be placed near it."Samantha Akkineni Finishes Three Bottles Of Pickle During Lockdown, Resorts To Intermittent Fasting To Stay Fit.

Check Out Samantha's Post Here:

The actress recently also shared a picture of herself all decked up in a glam avatar and wearing a red lipstick. Sharing the same, she wrote, "That time I wore red lipstick like a decade ago." The Majili actress has been receiving some lovely comments on her posts as fans are ecstatic about the actress keeping them updated with her activities amid lockdown.

