Sapna Theatre In Thrissur Gets Closed Down Permanently

Lockdown has taken a toll not just an individual's health but on the working of industries as well. A lot has changed in these few months' duration. However, the new unlock phase allows people to get back out of their houses with proper precautions. People of Thrissur, Kerala might just miss visiting the famous Sapna theatre though! The theatre that collected a heavy amount is shutting down forever. Kerala Government Gives a Nod For Indoor Shooting of Films And TV Serials.

An industry insider wrote on his Twitter, "#Thrissur #Sapna right in the heart of #Thrissur town and one of the highest collecting theatre has permanently closed down. A business group has purchased it. More single screen theatres in #Kerala are on the lookout for prospective buyers."

Here's the Tweet:

The fans will definitely miss their go-to places to watch Malayalam movies. However, it has to be seen what replaces the theatre next. On the other hand, the government has allowed to re-start the shoot process with a long list of guidelines to be followed. With strict precautions and limited people on the sets, shooting will soon resume. Stay tuned for more updates.