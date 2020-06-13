Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Next Finds its Villain in Kichcha Sudeep?

Mahesh Babu's next with director Parasuram is already making headlines for all the right reasons. While earlier we read reports of how the actor was miffed when the title of his next was leaked online before a formal announcement, next we came across stories of Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh being approached for the same. Now the recent buzz suggests that Dabangg 3 villain and popular South star, Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

According to recent reports, Parasuram was mighty impressed with Sudeep after seeing his performance in Salman's last release and decided to approach him for his next. The director even narrated the script to the actor through a video call recently and the actor has shown his interest for the same. Though nothing's been finalised yet, the makers are looking forward to closing their deal very soon. An official announcement with the film's star cast is expected to come in the next few days. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Not Mahesh Babu But Allu Arjun was the First Choice for Parasuram's Next Directorial?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a family entertainer. The technical crew of the film consists of composer SS Thaman, cinematographer PS Vinod and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Besides them, the makers are also looking forward to signing actors from other languages. The shooting is expected to start by the end of this year and we can expect its release in the second half of 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).