Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Next Finds its Villain in Kichcha Sudeep?

South Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 04:43 PM IST
A+
A-
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Next Finds its Villain in Kichcha Sudeep?
Kichcha Sudeep in Mahesh Babu;s next? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu's next with director Parasuram is already making headlines for all the right reasons. While earlier we read reports of how the actor was miffed when the title of his next was leaked online before a formal announcement, next we came across stories of Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh being approached for the same. Now the recent buzz suggests that Dabangg 3 villain and popular South star, Kichcha Sudeep has been roped in to play the antagonist in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

According to recent reports, Parasuram was mighty impressed with Sudeep after seeing his performance in Salman's last release and decided to approach him for his next. The director even narrated the script to the actor through a video call recently and the actor has shown his interest for the same. Though nothing's been finalised yet, the makers are looking forward to closing their deal very soon. An official announcement with the film's star cast is expected to come in the next few days. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Not Mahesh Babu But Allu Arjun was the First Choice for Parasuram's Next Directorial?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a family entertainer. The technical crew of the film consists of composer SS Thaman, cinematographer PS Vinod and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Besides them, the makers are also looking forward to signing actors from other languages. The shooting is expected to start by the end of this year and we can expect its release in the second half of 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Dabangg 3 Keerthy Suresh Kiara Advani Kichcha Sudeep Mahesh Babu Salman Khan Sarkaru Vaari Paata
You might also like
Salman Khan To Shoot Bigg Boss 14 Announcement Promo From Panvel Farmhouse, Show Postponed Because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Deets Inside)
TV

Salman Khan To Shoot Bigg Boss 14 Announcement Promo From Panvel Farmhouse, Show Postponed Because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Deets Inside)
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra’s Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri to Be a Part of the New Season? Here's The Deets
TV

Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra’s Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri to Be a Part of the New Season? Here's The Deets
Kiara Advani Reminisces About The Response To Kabir Singh: 'Backlash Was Exhausting'
Bollywood

Kiara Advani Reminisces About The Response To Kabir Singh: 'Backlash Was Exhausting'
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre Confirms She Was Offered Bigg Boss 14 But Had to Reject It Due To THIS Reason!
TV

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre Confirms She Was Offered Bigg Boss 14 But Had to Reject It Due To THIS Reason!
Penguin Trailer: Did You Notice the Batman, Halloween and IT Easter Eggs in Keerthy Suresh’s Serial Killer Movie?
South

Penguin Trailer: Did You Notice the Batman, Halloween and IT Easter Eggs in Keerthy Suresh’s Serial Killer Movie?
Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)
South

Penguin Trailer: 10 Chilling Shots From Keerthy Suresh's Upcoming Film That Set The Eerie Atmosphere (See Pics)
Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)
South

Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh Is Chasing A Serial Killer In This Hauntingly Impressive New Footage (Watch)
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?
South

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to Be Paired Opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Film?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement