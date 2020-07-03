Saroj Khan was one of the most successful choreographers of Indian Cinema. Her works, especially in Bollywood, has been appreciated and loved by all. Be it the classical dance form or desi steps or fusion, Sarojji has always given unique twists to every dance act. She has worked with the leading celebs of the film industry and one just cannot thank enough for the contributions made by this three time National Award-winner. Not just celebs from the Hindi film industry will miss her, but many from South Cinema will also miss this legend. RIP Saroj Khan: 3 Times When The Legendary Choreographer Won National Film Award For Best Choreography.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. The news of the 71-year-old choreographer's demise was a huge shock to many stars. Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika and many others took to Twitter and other social media platforms to offer condolences to the family of Saroj Khan. Take a look at the posts shared by celebs from the south film industry. Saroj Khan Funeral Update: The Last Rites of the Ace Choreographer Will be Performed at Malvani, Malad.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji 🙏🏼 You are truly irreplaceable. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 3, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal

Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed. pic.twitter.com/iKFyHnXtK5 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 3, 2020

Hansika

#RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “. Grew up watching your choreography . This year has taken away way to much💔 May your her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YL0IEbvh8z — Hansika (@ihansika) July 3, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

Priyamani

You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed! #RIPSarojKhan 💔 pic.twitter.com/z9uAQJOhX6 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan is known as ‘The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India’. She has choreographed more than 2000 songs in a career span of more than forty years. Masterji will dearly be missed. Her last song was “Tabaah Hogaye” from Kalank that was picturised on Madhuri Dixit Nene. Rest In Peace, Saroj Khan!

