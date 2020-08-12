Gone are the days when fashion was not considered to be an important aspect in the showbiz. Today, style is very much the first factor for everyone in the industry. Indeed, entertainment and fashion go hand-in-hand and there is no doubt about it. Talking on the same lines, South beauty Sayyeshaa Saigal turns a year older on August 12, 2020. With 2 million followers on Instagram and a strong social media presence, she's that one actress, who exactly knows how to tap on the trends. Her Instagram is colourful and at the same time 10/10 in the style department. Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Confirm Their March Wedding in a Twitter Post on the Occasion of Valentine’s Day – View Pics.

And so, as the gorgeous babe celebrates her 23rd birthday on August 12, we are in a mood to laud her. We scrolled to her Instagram and have handpicked a few fashion gems. From subtle to sexy, the ride ahead is going to be quite stylish one. Check it out. Sayyeshaa Saigal-Arya Wedding: This Inside Video of The Couple Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' at Their Sangeet Ceremony Proves They Had a Blast.

Let's Start With Basics - A Bright Floral Dress!

The No-Print Ensemble That Denotes Simplicity!

View this post on Instagram From a recent photo shoot. Love the photography of @prasadnaikstudio #lovethecamera#blessedwiththebest#lovemyjob A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

The Daring Colour Red!

A Traditional Attire For Festivals!

Palazzo Pants Paired With An Airy Top, Amazing!

The Aztec Printed Beachy Dress Every Girl Wants To Have In Her Closet!

The Bandhani Saree To Turn Heads At A Wedding!

We are damn sure, after going through the above pics, you might have loved her style sense. The best part about the pieces is that they are wearable. So, just in case you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe this lockdown, you know where to go to. Here's wishing Sayyeshaa Saigal a happy 23rd. Stay tuned!

