Singers Armaan Malik and Shweta Mohan have lent their vocal prowess to the Hindi version of ''Madhur Kal Tu'' from the film Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Prabhu. The Hindi version of the song is sung by Armaan Malik, Shweta Mohan. Shaakuntalam Song Yelelo Yelelo: This Track From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Is a Soothing Melody Crooned by Anurag Kulkarni (Watch Lyrical Video).

Music by Mani Sharma and Lyrics penned by Prashant Ingole. Shaakuntalam movie also in 3D, Written and Directed by Gunasekhar, presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, produced by Neelima Guna.

The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

Watch The Hindi Version Of The Song Here:

The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa's Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Shaakuntalam is set to release on April 14.

