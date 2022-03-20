Actress Shriya Saran, who has delivered several hits as a heroine in Tamil and Telugu, has penned a beautiful, heartfelt post on Instagram to her husband Andrei Koscheev on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Posting a picture of their wedding, Shriya, who, at one point in time was one of the top actresses, said, "Happy anniversary Andrei Koscheev. Grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed. Shriya Saran and Husband Andrei Koscheev Bid Adieu to 2021 With a Steamy Liplock in Goa (View Pics).

"May we always keep growing, exploring, learning, travelling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers.I will be always grateful for my chance meeting with you. ( Thanks to Dhruti Dave )we are so blessed. "I pray that we keep receiving God's blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other's support system." Shriya Saran Reminisces Her Fun Outings With Andrei Koscheev Before The COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).