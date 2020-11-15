Actress Shruti Haasan has her work mode on, going by her latest post on social media. Shruti shared a video on Instagram Stories, where she is seen making funny faces while listening to music. On the clip, she wrote: "Work Mode On." Shruti did not share details about her work. Shruti Haasan Channeling Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine in this Scintillating Black Shantanu & Nikhil Saree (View Pics)

Earlier this month, Shruti unveiled a common display image for her father, cine icon Kamal Haasan, ahead of his birthday on November 7. Shruti tweeted the fan-made image that has him dressed like a warrior. His costume also features the logo of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam. Krack: Ravi Teja Resumes Shoot of His Upcoming Film with Shruti Haasan (View Post)

Check Out Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Story Below:

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talking about her work, Shruti will soon share screen space with Telugu star Ravi Teja in "Krack". "Krack" also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

