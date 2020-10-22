Shruti Haasan has a rather quirky way of dressing up. She's more into gothic fashion and likes to flaunt different shades of black from her wardrobe. With her dark and eccentric choices, it's easier to fall in love with her styling and her recent attempt is equally delirious. The Gabbar actress took to her social media account to share pictures in her all-black attire and boy did she look ravishing! On days when the star kid isn't wooing our hearts with her singing skills or acting calibre, she's busy decking up in outfits that are equal parts wild and charming.

Shruti's new pictures see her posing in a stunning black Shantanu & Nikhil saree. With an embellished bralette to go with and a pair of danglers as an accessory, Shruti set the fashion world buzzing with her new jaw-dropping outfit. We loved her silver eye makeup and brown lips that enhanced the overall look of her #ootn. We don't know about you folks but Shruti's new look certainly reminded us of Sridevi and Kajol's solid colour chiffon sarees from YRF movies.

Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan's new outfit serves the ongoing festive season. It looks breathtaking and fuss-free. Pair it with a delicate necklace and you are ready to slay! For the ones who are obsessed with monochrome fashion, this outing must be a little more orgasmic for y'all.

