Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday under the POCSO Act on charge of indecent exposure. Sreejith, son of popular actor T.G.Ravi was arrested for a similar offence in 2016, but he managed to wriggle out after the police allegedly registered the case under flimsy grounds. Sreejith Ravi Accused Of Displaying Nudity Before Minor Girls, Kerala Police Arrests Malayalam Actor Under POCSO Act.

On July 4, two children aged 14 and 9 complained to police about a man who came in a black car behaved indecently at a park in Thrissur - the cultural capital of the state. Soon the Thrissur West police got into the act and screened the CCTV visuals and managed to zero-in on the car. After reaching the accused's house they realised that it belonged actor Sreejith. Vijay Babu Rape Case: Supreme Court Declines to Interfere With Anticipatory Bail to the Actor.

He was taken into custody and a detailed probe into the case has been launched. Forty-six-year-old Sreejith is a mechanical engineer by profession and also holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005 and has acted in over 70 films.

