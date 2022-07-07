Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been arrested by Kerala Police for allegedly displaying nudity to two minor girls. The incident reportedly took place on July 4 in Thrissur. Son of veteran actor TG Ravi has been arrested under Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This isn’t the first time that a case has been booked against Sreejith for such obscene act. The actor was arrested in 2016 on charge of indecent exposure. Vijay Babu Rape Case: Supreme Court Declines to Interfere With Anticipatory Bail to the Actor.

Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Arrested

Thrissur, Kerala | Police arrest Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi for alleged indecent conduct towards 2 minor girls in public, on July 4. Case registered under POCSO Act: Thrissur West Police — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

