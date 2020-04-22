SS Rajamouli Claims He Fell Asleep Halfway Through Watching Oscar-Winner Parasite; Here's How Twitterati Reacted To It!

S S Rajamouli and a still from Parasite (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Parasite created history this year when it picked four prestigious Oscar nods at the Academy Awards 2020. It not only bagged the Best Foreign Language Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Director but also Best Film. While many rejoiced at this historic moment, not everyone was kicked about Parasite picking the Best Movie trophy. There were many who didn't find the film as entertaining as others did and now we think we can add S S Rajamouli's name to that list. As per Cinema Express, in a recent interview with a Telugu news channel, the Baahubali director said that he fell asleep halfway through the film as it was boring. SS Rajamouli Challenges Jr NTR and Ram Charan for #BeTheRealMan Task and the Results Are Awesome (Watch Videos)

Parasite has been loved and adored by many for the way it depicts disparity in a country in terms of financial status. Bong Joon-ho has been lavishly praised for getting the nuances right in the film. But it isn't necessary for everyone to like the movie and Rajamouli's reaction is absolutely fine. Even Twitterati feels there is nothing wrong with not liking the film although there are some who feels he might have downloaded the wrong movie.

#SSRajamouli slept halfway through #Parasite. SO WHAT? Sensibilities are different. Not all like subtitles. Not all like song-less films. Or he just genuinely found it boring. You liked it? You enjoyed it? Exalt it. If others didn't... let them be. #VaazhgaJananaayagam — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) April 22, 2020

Ok @ssrajamouli, maybe #Parasite is not for you. Maybe your taste in films is different and maybe you like mostly big scale entertainers like your own films or marvel films. But pls cmnt on any film only after watching it properly and not sleeping midway-Not a movie buff’s trait — Chiranjeev Gorur (@Chiranjeev100) April 21, 2020

I think he mistakenly downloaded dilwale instead of parasite — 𝕽𝖔𝖍𝖎𝖙 (@Realistically14) April 22, 2020

parasite was an extremely entertaining film. @ssrajamouli — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) April 21, 2020

